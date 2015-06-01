Black bear spotted again in north Atlanta suburb

DUNWOODY, Ga. – A large lack bear has been spotted in the back yards in Dunwoody near the Sandy Springs border for about a week

Dunwoody police say the black bear was spotted near the 4000 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road.

One homeowner, Monica Williams, told the media she thinks the bear is just making itself comfortable in the wooded spot.

“We invade the natural habitats and spaces, so they don’t realize that this is not their home anymore,” Williams said.

Soon after the bear spotting, police came out and checked around but, were told, the bear is still on loose.

Joel McDonald described what he would do if he ever ran into the Dunwoody bear.

“You have to be easy and relaxed and not show fear.”

Dunwoody police say they contacted the Department of Natural Resources and their advice is to let the bear be.

DNR said because the bear is considered “free-roaming,” trapping or capturing it is not an option.

They think after getting a tour of Dunwoody, the bear will eventually move on. Experts said the bear is heading north.

“I would not try to go to it or stop it or anything like that because it’s dangerous obviously,” DNR officer said.

Experts warn that people should never approach a bear.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call police to report the sighting.

