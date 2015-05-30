Summer Movie Preview: Your Ultimate Guide To All Of This Season’s Can’t-Miss Flicks

Summer’s here and you know what that means – lots and lots of big budget blockbusters and sexy stars lighting up the big screen. Figuring how to spend your weekend matinee can be overwhelming, but have no fear; we’ve cherry-picked the best, so you don’t have to!

Here’s our list of must see movies. And beauties — let’s just say it’s about to be ON!

San Andreas

Opens: May 29th

Starring: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Colton Haynes

Check this one out this weekend for sure. It’s already set to debut at number one, so get your tickets now before heading out tonight. The Rock puts his star power (and that glorious body) to work in this latest disaster action adventure. The Rock plays a rescue helicopter pilot determined to rescue his ex-wife (Gugino) and their daughter (Daddario) after a devastating earthquake tears California apart.

Entourage

Opens: June 3rd

Starring: Jeremy Piven, Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara

After a successful eight-season run on HBO, the Chase Brothers and crew make their big screen debut. Ari, whose gone from cut-throat talent agent, to newly-minted studio head, decides to bankroll Vinny’s directorial debut, but their professional and personal relationships could go up in flames when the movie goes over budget.

Jurassic World

Opens: June 12th

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Omar Sy, Vincent D’Onofrio, Irrfan Khan, B.D. Wong

When will movie scientists learn not to mess with Mother Nature? All hell breaks loose when a group of geneticists decide to cross breed a new hybrid dinousaur, who promptly breaks loose and terrorizes the staff and visitors of Isla Nubar. Let’s hope the Black guy (Sy) makes it to the end this time.

Dope

Opens: June 19th

Starring: Shameik Moore, Zoe Kravitz, Keith Stansfield, Kiersey Clemons, Tony Revolori, Chanel Iman

Rick Fumiyawa won our hearts with with the touching coming of age drama The Wood back in 1999, and is back on top with his critically acclaimed follow-up, Dope. Malcolm is a 90’s hip-hop junkie, with big dreams of attending Harvard, when his world is turned upside down after a chance meeting with a neighborhood drug dealer. When Dom secretly hides a stash of ecstasy in Malcolm’s book bag, this mild-mannered bookworm will have to use his street smarts to outwit a group of armed gang members who want the Ecstasy for themselves.

Inside Out

Opens: June 19th

Starring: Diane Lane, Mindy Kaling, Amy Poehler, Kyle MachLachlan

What if your feelings were distinct little personalities that all lived inside your head? In this charming animated feature from Pixar, 11 year old Riley is a hockey-loving Midwestern teen who must adjust when her parents move to San Francisco. Usually ruled by her inner Joy (Poehler), Riley is overtaken by Sadness (Phyllis Smith) when she finds it difficult to adjust to her new life. It soon becomes an emotional tug of war when Disgust ( Kaling), Fear (Bill Hader) and Anger (Lewis Black) join in the fray.

Infinitely Polar Bear

Opens: June 19th

Starring: Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Imogene Wolardarsky

Infinitely Polar Bear is a rarity in American cinema – a mixed race family loving and caring for each other. Saldana plays Maggie, a wife and mother to two precocious daughters, whose marriage is struggling after her husband Cameron (Ruffalo) suffers a breakdown due to bipolar disorder. Attempting to win back his family’s trust, Cameron agrees to care for his children, while Maggie pursues her MBA in New York City.

Magic Mike XXL

Opens: July 1st

Starring: Channing Tatum, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Alex Pettyfer, Joe Manganiello, Donald Glover

Clutch your pearls ladies, because XXL hit promises to be even more scandalous than the original. Tatum is back as Magic Mike who comes out of retirement for one last hurrah with stripper buddies Big Dick Richie (Manganiello) and Ken (Matt Bomer). Jada Pinkett-Smith plays a savvy night club owner who hires the boys to make it rain for her female patrons.

Fantastic Four

Opening: August 7th

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Reg E. Cathey, Miles Teller, Jamie Dornan

A daring re-imagining of Marvel’s First Family, Fantastic Four has had its share of controversy with the casting of an African-American actor (Jordan) playing the originally blonde-haired, blue eyed Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. In an open letter published at Entertainment Weekly, Jordan took on the criticisms head on: “To the trolls on the Internet, I want to say: Get your head out of the computer. Go outside and walk around. Look at the people walking next to you. Look at your friends’ friends and who they’re interacting with. And just understand this is the world we live in. It’s okay to like it.”

Straight Outta Compton

Opening: August 14th

Starring: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aldis Hodge, Jason Mitchell, Corey Hawkins, Neil Brown Jr.

Director F. Gary Gray (Set It Off, Friday) takes us back to Compton to bring us the origin story of one of rap music’s most influential groups, N.W.A. Expect this project to be just as raw and uncut as their music.

Are there other movies on your radar? Share them with us in the comments below!

