Actor Lamman Rucker Brings Awareness To The Increase In Hypertension In The Black Community

[anvplayer video=”4230199″]

Actor Lamman Rucker joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the American Heart Association Blood Pressure Awareness Campaign as well as some of his upcoming projects.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 40 percent of Blacks in the U.S. have high blood pressure (compared to about 30% of U.S. adults in the general population).

“If you’re African American, there’s a good chance that you, a relative or an African American friend has the disease, which is also known as HBP or hypertension. Not only is HBP more severe in blacks than whites, but it also develops earlier in life.”

Rucker told Maritn, “we actually are experiencing high blood pressure at higher levels than the average” demographic of Americans.

“We’re dying at a greater rate from high blood pressure — it being the leading risk factor heart disease and stroke which are the leading causes of death and disability in the country.”

Later on in their discussion on hypertension in the the African American community, Rucker explained that one of the major initiatives of the American Heart Association Blood Pressure Awareness Campaign is a simple mantra of “check, change and control.”

He continued, “Get your blood pressure checked regularly, change your habits — so sometimes even if your habit is stop not getting checked, start getting checked.”

Rucker suggested individuals who are suffering from high blood pressure or are unsure of what their blood pressure is to change their eating habits, get up and exercise and start trying to live a more healthier, active lifestyle.

“There are some really minor changes that you can make which will make the most impact on your life,” said Rucker.

Martin offered an alternative method that he employs to keep his blood pressure down saying, “You got to learn how to cuss people out.” He jokingly added “Sometimes you gotta cuss some folks out and you feel so much better.”

Watch Roland Martina and actor Lamman Rucker discuss the increase in hypertension in the African American community in the video clip above.

Don’t miss Rucker in the upcoming film, The Man in 3B and his contribution to the new book, “ Reach: 40 Black Men Speak on Living, Leading, and Succeeding.”

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

See Also:

Fit!Live!Win!: Your Favorite Snacks Could Contain Dangerous Toxins

Also On Atlanta Daily World: