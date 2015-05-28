The Riley Show: Stephen Curry’s Daughter Steals Postgame Press Conference Again, Raps Big Sean Record

Ignoring critics who said Riley Curry’s appearance at a previous post-game press conference was distracting, NBA MVP Stephen Curry accompanied his 2-year-old daughter to waiting cameras and reporters again to talk Golden State Warriors’ win over the Houston Rockets in Game 5.

And yes, we say Curry accompanied the toddler because the press conference was her time to shine. What basketball?

When you know the people here for you but your dad keep talkin bout that basketball thing pic.twitter.com/ROobPU6osn — Gatsby. (@Way2FengShui) May 28, 2015

But Riley’s cuteness couldn’t wait until the postgame talk. There was that moment she celebrated the Warriors 104-90 win over the Rockets with an oversized hat on her golden locks:

Riley Curry does her dad’s chest tap, point to sky. https://t.co/EgqZRWBkuk — Bill Voth (@billvoth) May 28, 2015

When she finally made it to the mic, she yawned (again) at her dad’s boring sports talk before laying her head on the table:

Riley Curry is the real MVP https://t.co/JVgqg74zZZ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 28, 2015

But sleep was short lived. Riley decided that this was no time to rest. Her plan? Jump up and down until you’re fully awake:

Riley Curry continues being awesome https://t.co/G8BB1GEqVO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 28, 2015

And in the most talked about moment of the night (no shade to Curry for his stellar performance on the court), Riley recited an appropriate hook from Big Sean’s hit record, “Blessings.”

But before she exited stage left to leave us all wondering why she doesn’t have her own television show, Riley showed everyone who’s really the famous one in the Curry household.

Riley Curry was running things, watch as she tells this dude to hold her gum http://t.co/Wq2bd0OEyGhttps://t.co/rTc6NHwCwL — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 28, 2015

With the Curry parents expecting this summer, we have to wonder if the new bundle of joy will be just as free-spirited and adorable as Little Riley.

We sure do hope so.

