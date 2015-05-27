Nearly 4 Years After His 68-Year-Old Father Was Killed By Police, Kenneth Chamberlain Jr. Continues His Fight For Justice

[anvplayer video=”4230208″]

Kenneth Chamberlain Jr. and Attorney Randolph McLaughlin appeared on NewsOne Now to discuss the police shooting of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., the $21 million lawsuit filed against the White Plains, NY Police Department for the murder of Kenneth, Sr. and the Westchester Coalition for Police Reform.

Chamberlain told Martin that the Westchester Coalition for Police Reform was created to “effect positive change” and looks to establish independent prosecutors in questionable police shootings.

“You can’t have a police department investigating its own officers. You can’t have a district attorney’s office that works with them on a day-to-day basis overseeing those investigations or even presenting to the grand jury because we’ve seen time and time again that the consistent pattern is that there will be a failure to indict, even when the evidence suggests that there should be.”

Chamberlain said that in order to clean up police departments around the country, our communities “have to come together.”

“Unfortunately, it’s almost sad sometimes because the people do not react until it’s in their own backyard, but if we come together now and we fight and we push to change the laws nationwide, then hopefully these types of situations won’t happen — God forbid they do — there are mechanisms in place that will ensure that there will be some type of justice because as it stands right now, we as Blacks and Hispanics we really don’t know what a just society looks like.”

The officers involved in the fatal shooting of Chamberlain Sr. were cleared by a grand jury and it took at least two years for them to be fired from the Westchester police department.

When asked what advice would he give to families going through similar situations, Kenneth, Jr. said, “It’s really hard to give a family any type of advice in this situation like this.”

“Most people will tell you to just keep on and time heals all wounds, but I tell people here we are four years later in the killing of my father and I’ve said over and over again that cliche doesn’t ring true.”

He added, “One of things that we have to do though is as families, we have to stick together.”

