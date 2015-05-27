Casey J Talks New Music, Journey From Teacher To Gospel Sensation

[anvplayer video=”4230207″]

Casey J. is burning up the Gospel charts with her single “Fill Me Up.”

According to Breathecast.com, Casey has held the #1 spot on Billboard Magazine’s Gospel Airplay chart for twelve weeks. Her smash hit has spent five weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs list.

From CaseyJMusic.com:

Over the course of a few months, a laid-back elementary school teacher named Casey J has graduated from the classroom to the Top Ten of three different Billboard Magazine sales or airplay charts with her powerful debut radio single “Fill Me Up” (Marquis Boone/Tyscot Records). The uplifting praise and worship anthem anchors the 28-year old vocalist’s forthcoming CD “The Truth” (Marquis Boone Enterprises/Tyscot Records) that hits stores and online platforms everywhere on April 21, 2015.

The newly minted gospel sensation joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to talk about her new album, “The Truth,” which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums in April and her musical journey from elementary school teacher to ministering the gospel as a full-time artist.

When asked if she was “The Truth” Casey told Martin, host of NewsOne Now, “No, I’m not ‘The Truth.’”

Casey explained the title of her chart topping album comes from a Bible verse from the Book of John:

John 4:24 (KJV) 24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.

Now that Casey has arrived on the gospel music scene, Martin asked what’s next for her. She said she is ready to start traveling and sharing God’s love as much as she can.

