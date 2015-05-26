Protests Against $30 Million Juvenile Center Shut Down Highway In Baltimore

[anvplayer video=”4230212″]

On Tuesday, protesters in Baltimore shut down I-395 in protest against Maryland’s plan to cut education spending in lieu of funding a $30 million detention center for juveniles charged as adults.

Local area pastor Jamal H. Bryant of the Empowerment Temple, a participant in the I-395 protest, posted a number of updates on Twitter regarding the protest:

You mad?? We ain’t going no and neither is traffic until governor moves juvenile jail off budget!… https://t.co/287NPEj00V — jamalbryant (@jamalhbryant) May 26, 2015

We headed to MLK & Washington blvd #baltimoreuprising we not going no where until juvenile jail does pic.twitter.com/7F688IRIxw — jamalbryant (@jamalhbryant) May 26, 2015

RT @AList_AL: Close the Prison Pipeline ..or Close the City’s Pipelines. 395 is shut down. pic.twitter.com/jU1ObBAYMi — jamalbryant (@jamalhbryant) May 26, 2015

Roland Martin, A. Scott Bolden, ESQ, principal at Reed Smith, LLC, Leadership Stategist, Avis Jones DeWeever, NewsOne.com contributor, D0shon Farad and Political and Lifesyle Blogger Dru Ealons discussed the I-395 #BaltimoreUprising protest on NewsOne Now.

Bolden told Martin, host of NewsOne Now, “This issue is not going away and to keep it on the consciousness of America, Black, White, Yellow or Brown — these protests are quite necessary and you have local leaders who are more than prepared and with a group of people who have energy that they’re not going to take it anymore.”

He added the protesters have “taken a notebook from the 80’s and early 90’s from Rev. Al Sharpton” when he used to shutdown the Brooklyn Bridge and other bridges in New York City.

Once the traffic has stopped, it is the perfect time to express to government officials the things that the community expects, Ealon added.

“I hope that in Baltimore they also have other than saying we don’t want this money spent here ($30 million juvenile detention center) — here is where we think you should spend the money, here is how we want to see our government respond to our community and here is the way you can do things.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now Straight Talk Panel discuss the I-395 #BaltimoreUprising protest in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Roland Martin Breaks Down What’s Next For The #BlackLivesMatter Movement [VIDEO]

Also On Atlanta Daily World: