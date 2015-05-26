A Little Positivity: Chicago Cops Escort Girls With Missing Fathers At Daddy-Daughter Dance

Friday night in Chicago saw a number of young girls dressed up in frilly gowns and sparkly shoes as they attended the Chicago Police Department’s first “Daddy-Daughter Dance.”

And in a positive spin, that invitation was also extended to girls being raised without their fathers — officers offered to stand in for missing fathers so that all of the children could participate in the dance, NBC Chicago reports.

According to the site, the event, held at the South Shore Cultural Center, wasn’t exclusive to officers, commanders or sergeants and their daughters. It was created for dads across Chicago to “spend a formal evening with their little girls,” NBC writes.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing because some people don’t really associate with their fathers,” said 13-year-old Brejay Payne. “So once you come out, dressed up, and dance, eat, and play with your father, it’s kind of a nice day.”

While dancing, food and fellowship were no doubt the highlights of the night, officers also used the dance to connect with the community to show “that policing is more than just walking a beat.”

“They actually get to see us to find out that the police are nothing but people. We just happen to have uniforms on,” said Cmdr. Larry Watson.

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and Chicago police districts 5,7 and 9 hope to make the free event an annual gathering.

