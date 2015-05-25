Yandy Puts Mendeecees On An 8PM Curfew Before Their Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4278774″]

The flowers are assembled. The centerpieces are finished and the cake is on its way. It’s happening. The moment Yandy Smith tells us she’s been waiting for since she was a little girl. And if you’re anything like the Love & Hip Hop star, you understand her anticipation. Yandy and Mendeecees walk down the aisle tonight on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding Special and we can feel the tingle in her heart as she prepares to say “I do.”

We caught up with the love birds days ago and the soon-to-be newlyweds dished on planning their big day, if their crazy family members would be in attendance, what Yandy will do if Mendeecees pulls a Hangover move at his bachelor party and if Mendeecees thinks he’ll shed tears during the ceremony.

“You just better show up and be there on time. I don’t need no worry the day of. Whatever happens at that bachelor party…make sure it ends at 8pm so you can be up and on time to your wedding,” she warned. Watch Mendeecees’ response above.

