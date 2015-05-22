Brothers in Business: Next generation of Black male entrepreneurs

[anvplayer video=”4230225″]

The U.S. Black Chambers Inc. has launched an initiative to nurture the next generation of young Black male entrepreneurs, with a focus on closing the economic gap and providing positive role models in the community.

On Tuesday, Howard Jean, Chief Engineer of Young Black Male Entrepreneur Institute, Keith Benjamin, Chief Organizer/Connector of Young Black Male Entrepreneur Institute, and Ben Carter, CEO of Manager Your Damn Money and former participant in the institute, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to talk about the initiative aimed at developing new Black male entrepreneurs.

From BMEInstitute.org:

The Black Male Entrepreneur (BME) Institute provides both seasoned and novice millennial black male entrepreneurs with a 16 week dynamic and personalized business developmental experience. The selected cohort will matriculate through a curricula led by subject matter experts from the framework of our nation’s most competitive business institutions. The entrepreneurs will also receive business development counseling from a cadre of diverse business leaders with a culminating experience that allows cohort members to pitch to a selection of CEO’s and investors from the region. Through this experience, cohort members will exchange ideas, lessons learned and best practices with fellow entrepreneurs during formal and informal sessions as they enhance, education & empower one another.

Howard Jean told Martin, “Not having the right business training and the background — it stifles your growth and development and can discourage you and force you back into the 9-to-5 work-force.”

Jean added the Young Black Male Entrepreneur Institute came out of a need to have access to individuals who can support, give insight, and lend expertise to those who may be struggling with their businesses.

“Having the expertise of senior leaders is going to help us propel” the young men who come out of the program to “higher heights and accelerate their growth,” said Jean.

For more information about the institute, visit www.bmeinstitute.org.

