Sen. Tim Scott Believes Police Body Cams Are “The Difference Between Life & Death”

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott was a participant in Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on Crime and Terrorism and discussed the need for body camera use nationwide.

He told the committee “another important piece of the puzzle in rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the community truly is body worn cameras by officers.”

Scott joined Roland Martin Wednesday on NewsOne Now to discuss policing and the need for local law enforcement agencies to implement body cameras in an attempt to keep citizens, as well as police officers, safe.

During their conversation, Scott told Martin, “There should be no reason that we cannot move forward with more body cameras around this country.”

“It is absolutely the difference between life and death, peace and justice, verses innuendos and circumstances that are not explainable because there is no real footage that does that.”

Sen. Scott added, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a video is worth a thousand pictures.”

He implored lawmakers to “move in the right direction” and institute body camera use for the “right reasons.”

“The cost savings is wonderful, but saving lives because we can is the most important and vital component to making sure that we have every single American engaged in-confidently with law enforcement and the government.”

