First Look At Episode 1 Of Lifetime’s ‘Preach’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Preach is about four powerful female leaders who believe God has given them the ability to heal the sick, see the future and rid people of their addictions. Known as “Prophetesses,” these women speak as interpreters through whom the will of God is expressed.

Follow @Elev8Official

In this Elev8.com exclusive clip from episode 1, Prophetess Taketa Williams is at the gun range with her protégé, Rebecca Hairston and tells her that she will help her turn her life around.

[anvplayer video=”4244528″]

These Queens of the Church each have different styles and their own special way of delivering God’s message, but all are united in their love of the Lord. Meet the entire cast here in our exclusive article Meet The Cast of Lifetime’s New Docu-Series ‘Preach’. The Lifetime all-new docu-series Preach, will premiere Friday, June 5th, at 10pm ET/PT.

In the next few days I will share exclusive interviews with each cast member.

Faith television has a wealth of characters and portrayals. Take a look at all the faith shows that have graces our screens.

Are you in to watch Preach? What do you think?

Make sure to read:

TLC’s ‘Submissive Wives Guide To Marriage’ Special Spurs Colorful Conversation

5 Ways New Christian Film ‘War Room’ Will Change Lives

Sexiest Book In The Bible Comes To ABC In ‘Kings And Prophets’ [TRAILER]

Make sure that you are part of our Facebook Family!