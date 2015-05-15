Watch portions of the NewsOne Now Gospel Greats Special

[anvplayer video=”4230232″]

On Friday, NewsOne Now aired a special edition of TV One‘s flagship morning program highlighting your favorite gospel stars. Roland Martin sat down with the likes of Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Smokie Norful, and a whole host of “Gospel Greats.”

We’ve compiled a few of those exclusive interviews for your viewing pleasure.

First up on the NewsOne Now “Gospel Greats” Special, singer and songwriter Smokie Norful talked with Martin about his latest album, Forever Yours, his first in over five years. Watch Norful and Martin chop it up in the video clip above.

Fred Hammond and Donnie McClurkin Talk Social Justice, Gospel Music and The Church

Gospel music icons, Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, and “The King of Dramedy,” JD Lawrence joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to talk about the 31 city Festival of Praise Tour.

During their discussion, Hammond and McClurkin discussed the intersection of social justice, gospel music, the church, and how gospel artists can use their voice to impact change.

Hammond told Martin that gospel artists “have been categorized as so heavenly minded that we’re no earthly good, so they don’t pay any attention to us.”

He continued, “We do have stuff that we want to say. We do feel a certain way about” issues pertaining to social justice and the treatment of African-Americans by police.

Watch Hammond, McClurkin, and Lawrence discuss the Festival of Praise Tour and more in the video clip above.

Tasha Page-Lockhart, Tye Tribbett Discuss The Changing Landscape Of Gospel Music

Tye Tribbett and Tasha Page-Lockhart sat down with Roland Martin to discuss the changing landscape of gospel music during a recent edition of NewsOne Now.

When talking about modern-day gospel music, Tribbett said, “Christ was always relevant, The Gospel is relevant, and I think that gospel music should be presented as relevantly as possible.”

He added, “that is why young people are drawn to our music, because we have the sound of this generation and this culture and our message is relevant and it hits right at home, so I think everybody is connecting.”

Watch Page-Lockhart and Tribbett discuss modern-day gospel music and the changing landscape of the genre in the video clip above.

