Deion Sanders Talks About How Family Makes His Reality Show So Interesting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“Deion’s Family Playbook” is the fun-filled and compelling real-life story of celebrated football legend and baseball star, Deion Sanders. Deion, best known as “Prime Time,” is a single father raising his own five children while caring for five more in the hopes of providing them a better life. Raising ten kids isn’t easy, but with the help of his mother, Connie, and his longtime girlfriend, Hollywood producer Tracey Edmonds, Deion manages to contain the chaos…most of the time.

Each week you see him attempt to raise his children in fear of the Lord, while he strives to be the man that God wants him to be. He has no problem admitting he is a praying man and runs his house accordingly. He is not ashamed to tell you that he belongs to his Savior and knows that God placed the responsibility of fatherhood squarely in his hands. Deion knows it’s his job to get his family to the end zone. He is honest and upfront, even choosing to let the cameras film him praying so deeply, he began to speak in tongues. That’s honest!

Sanders’ celebrity status affords him the platform to reach millions of people. Whether he’s analyzing what’s going on in the NFL or coaching the football team at his charter school Prime Prep Academy, in which he co-founded, Deion chooses to use his influence to positively affect those whom he encounters.

Season two of “Deion’s Family Playbook,” can be found on OWN Saturday night at 9pm.

