Amtrak Derailment Reveals The Need For Infrastructure Investments

[anvplayer video=”4230234″]

Federal investigators are still trying to find out what happened to an Amtrak train that crashed in Philadelphia.

As a result of the commuter train derailment, eight people have died and more than 200 were injured. According to media reports, speed may have been a factor in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board has reported the train was traveling over 100 mph prior to the derailment.

In the wake of the deadly train crash, questions about America’s crumbling infrastructure have gained a broader audience. According to CNN, a day after the tragic crash, House Republicans voted to slash funding to Amtrak by $252 million.

On Thursday, Roland Martin talked with Rep. Donna Edwards, former RNC Chair Michael Steele, and the NewsOne Now Straight Talk panel about the need for infrastructure investments in the aftermath of the devastating crash.

Edwards told Martin, “If you look at our infrastructure and compare it the infrastructure of other developing and emerging nations, we are woefully behind. We know that we have at least a trillion-dollar deficit in terms of infrastructure funding.”

“I’m talking about our rails, bridges, our water and sewer systems and of course, our transit systems and our roads. And we have to meet this responsibility. It impacts our competitiveness, it impacts our day-to-day lives, as commuters and users.”

She continued, “It’s irresponsible for the next generation and for the 21st century not to make the investments in infrastructure that we need — You do that and you create jobs.”

Martin highlighted that infrastructure investments should not be a bi-partisan issue.

Steele agreed with Martin and Rep. Edwards adding, “The problem is there is no will to move beyond stupid.”

“I don’t think this is a Republican vs. Democratic or Conservative vs. a Liberal, it’s a matter of priorities and right now, the folks in the building behind us (points to the Capitol Building) do not have this as a priority.”

Watch Martin, Rep. Edwards, Steele, and the NewsOne Now Straight Talk panel discuss the need for America to invest in its crumbling infrastructure in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Here’s Definitive Proof Gentrification Is Racist, As Told By A Participating Brooklyn Landlord

Also On Atlanta Daily World: