Gay street performer ‘Baton Bob’ wins settlement in false arrest

An Atlanta City Council sub-committee has determined that the street performer known as “Baton Bob” was wrongfully accosted and arrested and are set to offer $20,000 to settle his lawsuit.

Bob Jamerson, aka “Baton Bob,” says Atlanta police infringed upon his First Amendment rights when they arrested the dancer on Peachtree Street in Midtown approximately two years ago.

Jamerson, who was often seen dancing up and down Peachtree Street before the arrest, was in proximity to Colony Square celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to end the federal gay marriage ban when officers approached him.

A police report stated that Baton Bob refused to obey officers to stop his show and leave the area. They also said he deliberately kicked officers when they tried to grab his hand.

Jamerson accuses officers of brazenly violating his rights to free speech.

The decision to settle with Jamerson was approved by a sub-committee. The settlement expects to be approved by the full Atlanta city council next Monday.

