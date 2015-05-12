Entertainment
Tamera Mowry Had The Most Epic Baby Shower, But Her Brother Tahj Was There For The Fries [EXCLUSIVE]


Roz Edward
By the looks of countless social media pictures, Tamera Mowry-Housley’s baby shower was nothing short of epic. From the adorable pastel decor to the perfectly picked flowers and centerpieces, Tamera’s baby-praising event takes the pink cake.

Tamera’s younger brother Tahj was in attendance and spilled the deets on the fabulous ceremony.

Find out what he thinks was the best part, above.

