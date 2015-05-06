Witness To Michael Brown Shooting Sues City Of Ferguson, Darren Wilson

Dorian Johnson, a friend of Michael Brown Jr.’s who was also with him the day he was fatally shot by a Ferguson, Mo. police officer, has filed a lawsuit against the city and Darren Wilson, NBC reports.

Johnson, a witness to the shooting, alleges that he was wrongly stopped and shot at on Aug. 9, 2014. The lawsuit claims Wilson targeted Johnson without probable cause, firing upon him and Brown as they ran away.

Brown was killed in the encounter. In documents released after a grand jury elected not to indict Wilson, the officer claimed Brown charged at him, prompting him to fear for his life.

From NBC:

“Officer Wilson acted with either deliberate indifference and/or reckless disregard toward” Johnson, the lawsuit says. The suit also cited many of the Department of Justice findings, arguing that the city and former Police Chief Thomas Jackson “facilitated, encouraged and/or instigated” biased police behavior, including the “excessive force” used against Brown and Johnson.

According to the site, a Ferguson spokesman would not comment on the lawsuit, which seeks $25,000 in damages.

In addition to Johnson’s lawsuit, Brown’s parents also plan to file a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city.

SOURCE: NBC | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Family Of Ferguson Teenager Michael Brown Jr. Plans Civil Rights Lawsuit Against City

Freddie Gray Protests Continue In Ferguson Following Shootings

Also On Atlanta Daily World: