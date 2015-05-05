All Categories
Style Guy’d: Jidenna Is Leading The ‘Dandy’ Movement in Men’s Fashion


Roz Edward
“I’m a classic man. You can be mean when you look this clean…” When Jidenna sings those lines to his bubbling hit “Classic Man,” they’re more than just words. For this citizen of the world (he has roots in Nigeria, Boston, and California), a man’s presentation really is everything. “I believe the outer is a reflection of the inner,” he told us.

In the latest edition of Style Guy’d, The Urban Daily meets the Wondaland star at New York’s Park Lane hotel as he prepares for a Janelle Monae concert to talk men’s fashion, “dandy” culture, and why it’s important that the kids see him shining.

