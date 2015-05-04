Watch “State Of Emergency: Baltimore & Beyond NewsOne Now Town Hall Meeting” On May 5

[anvplayer video=”4230255″]

On Tuesday, May 5, TV One will broadcast NewsOne Now’s first-ever town hall meeting, “State of Emergency: Baltimore and Beyond News One Now Town Hall Meeting,” exploring Black America and law enforcement, and featuring diverse voices such as national and local figures and newsmakers, who will address a variety of topics, including:

Police relations, trust, accountability and standards

Lawless law enforcement and police brutality

National criminal justice and incarceration reform

Law abiding citizens, civil disobedience and unlawful protests

Disenfranchised and impoverished communities

The role of the press, social media and citizen journalists

If you would like to attend for free: The town hall meeting will commence on Tuesday, May 5 promptly at 6 p.m. ET and end at 8 p.m. ET. Doors to the event will open at 4:30 p.m. ET and close at 5:30 p.m.

The town hall meeting will take place in the Murphy Fine Arts Center at Morgan State University, Gilliam Auditorium.

1700 E. Cold Spring Lane

Baltimore, MD 21251

Between Hillen and Harford Roads

Admission and parking are free

NewsOne Now, the only daily news program targeting Black viewers, and the first morning news program in history to focus on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports, and culture from an explicitly African-American perspective, and this town hall meeting special allows TV One to broaden the national discussion as it relates to ongoing tensions between the Black community and law enforcement.

