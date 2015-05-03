Beyonce Signed The Bailey Sisters To Her Management Label!

After their cover of Beyonce‘s ballad “Pretty Hurts” went viral with 8 million views, Chloe and Halle Bailey just earned the ultimate compliment for their YouTube hit: the Queen Bey herself has signed them to her management company Parkwood Entertainment!

As The New York Daily News reports, Beyonce offered the girls a multi-year contract and the deal is currently being finalized in Manhattan’s Supreme Court. Bey also extended her ear for young talent to Sophie Beem, a 16-year-old from New York’s Upper East Side.

The Bailey Sisters (Chloe’s 17, Halle’s 15) have been aspiring singers since they were little. Alongside recording covers for YouTube which includes “Pretty Hurts”, John Legend‘s “All of Me” and Ariana Grande‘s “Honeymoon Avenue”, the two have also written their own tracks that scored features in films like Meet the Browns and Last Holiday.

Through their Parkwood contract (via the Daily News), the Baileys and Beem will be guided under Parkwood which will lead to the recording and distribution of future music releases.

Congrats girls!!

