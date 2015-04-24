NewsOne Now Eric Holder Special

Outgoing AG Eric Holder Talks Criminal Justice Reform, Smart On Crime

Now that Loretta Lynch has been confirmed as the next Attorney General of the United States, Attorney General Eric Holder can ride off into the sunset. But before he does, TV One’s NewsOne Now wanted to pay homage to him.

Outgoing Attorney General Eric Holder sat down with host Roland Martin for an hour-long discussion regarding his tenure as America’s first Black Attorney General and many of the issues that have come to the forefront in the past six years since he and President Barack Obama have been in office.

During their discussion, Martin highlighted the fact that criminal justice issues surrounding sentencing have become a major issue that needs to be addressed, as states struggle to manage their budgets and more African-Americans are being locked up for extended periods of time as a result of mandatory minimums. Watch their conversation in the clip above.

AG Holder Talks Police Community Relations, Voting Rights

In this portion of their chat, Holder discusses police community relations and then shifts to the struggle for voting rights in America.

When talking about police/community relations, Holder told Martin:

“If we have an ability to bring people together to talk about these issues, I’m really confident that you can bridge the gap that I think exists in too many places around our country and bring law enforcement together so they have a better relationship with the communities that they serve.”

Holder went on to discuss the ruling to strike down Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act saying, “I think the Supreme Court decision was wrongly decided.”

Watch Roland Martin and outgoing Attorney General Eric Holder’s discussion in the video clip above.

What’s Next For Eric Holder After He Vacates The Office Of Attorney General

Holder told Roland Martin in this portion of their one-on-one NewsOne Now interview that he is already focusing on his next plans once he leaves office and gets some much deserved rest.

Eric Holder Shares How He Deals With His Haters, Staunch Opposition From Republicans

Holder explained to Martin when responding to harsh criticism, “You always have to maintain the dignity of the office.” He then added, “But in a lot of ways that’s not who I am.”

“You hit me, I want to hit you back. And so I have held back in a lot of the responses that I have made to criticism that I thought were unfair,” he said.

