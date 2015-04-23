WTH?! Thursday: Man Trades Tractor-Trailer Full Of Lunch Meat For Crack Cocaine…AND MORE

[anvplayer video=”4230269″]

It’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now and we’re taking a look at some of the wildest and craziest stories trending this week in the news.

This week’s WTH? play-by-play commentators include actor and comedian EJ Non-Stop, radio personalities Deja Perez and Sunni and the City, and special guest, R&B singer Calvin Richardson.

Kicking off our list of stories that will make you say WTH? — An Arkansas truck driver traded a tractor-trailer he was driving full of lunch meat for some crack cocaine. According to MemphisFlyer.com, Larry Ron Bowen was supposed to deliver the load of meat to several locations in Alabama and Florida, but the goods never showed up.

For his inappropriate “swap meat,” Bowen was sentenced to one year of inpatient drug treatment and six years of probation.

Molly Schuyler, a 120-pound mother of four, downed three 72-ounce steak dinners in a span of 20 minutes. According to Amarillo Globe-News, each steak dinner weighs a little under 5 pounds, adding up to three steaks, three baked potatoes, three shrimp cocktails, three salads, and three rolls. To win the eating contest, Schuyler went head-to-head against some really big competition comprised of football players and professional wrestlers.

In lieu of collagen shots, teens have discovered a way to plump their lips up like a Kardashian: taking the Kylie Jenner Challenge. By placing a shot glass over their lips, sucking, and then pulling the glass off, young ladies are getting those plump juicy lips like their favorite reality TV stars. One question … If you’re out on a date, what happens when the shot glass effect ends and your lips deflate? Do you keep a shot glass with you at all times so you can pump them back up?

Check out all of the wild and crazy stories trending in the news in the video above.

