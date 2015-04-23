Additional Footage Of Freddie Gray’s Arrest Surfaces, Police Call Protests A ‘Lynch Mob’

In the midst of protests and backlash against the Baltimore Police Department after the death of Freddie Gray, another witness video has emerged.

The new video shows the police van stopped just a block from the arrest site, reports CNN. Police stopped to re-restrain Gray after he was heard screaming in pain.

The original video shows Gray with his legs dragging as police officers take him into a police van. An autopsy previously showed that Gray’s legs weren’t broken, but his spine and voice box were severely crushed.

So far, only five of the six arresting officers have been suspended. On Wednesday, the suspended officers provided statements to investigators and insisted that force was never used in the arrest.

The officers’ names were released, including their starting years:

-Lt. Brian Rice, 41, who joined the department in 1997

-Officer Caesar Goodson, 45, who joined in 1999

-Sgt. Alicia White, 30, who joined in 2010

-Officer William Porter, 25, who joined in 2012

-Officer Garrett Miller, 26, who joined in 2012

-Officer Edward Nero, 29, who joined in 2012

Michael Davey, an attorney for one of the officers, defended his client by claiming Gray’s actions gave the police probable cause to arrest him.

“There is a Supreme Court case that states that if you are in a high-crime area, and you flee from the police unprovoked, the police have the legal ability to pursue you, and that’s what they did,” he said. “In this type of an incident, you do not need probable cause to arrest. You just need a reasonable suspicion to make the stop.”

The new video comes after Kevin Moore, a friend of Gray’s who filmed the incident, spoke out about the arrest. Speaking with the Baltimore Sun, the 28-year-old says he pulled out his phone on the day of April 12 to catch the arrest.

“Once I got around to see where Freddie was, I instantly started recording,” Moore said. “They had him folded up like he was a crab or a piece of origami. He was all bent up. He said ‘I can’t breathe. I need a pump,’ and they ignored him. The police yelled ‘stop resisting,’ but there was no resistance. He couldn’t move. I didn’t see any movement. I saw his body but he wasn’t moving.”

Moore says he’s passed the video along to news outlets and also gave the video to investigators at Baltimore Police Department‘s Office of Internal Oversight. Moore says he’s not out for money, but the truth. “Black lives matter. Enough is enough,” he said. “You wonder why we dislike the police or are aggressive toward the police, this is why. Prime example, right here.”

Meanwhile, outcry continues to increase over Gray’s death, prompting the Baltimore Police union to call the escalating protests a “lynch mob.” “While we appreciate the right of our citizens to protest and applaud the fact that, to date, the protests have been peaceful, we are very concerned about the rhetoric of the protests,” the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 said in a statement. “In fact, the images seen on television look and sound much like a lynch mob in that they are calling for the immediate imprisonment of these officers without them ever receiving the due process that is the constitutional right of every citizen, including law enforcement officers.” The comparison caused plenty of reactions; “lynch mob” was a rhetoric used to describe the mass killings of Black people and other minorities at the height of the Civil War. Which one is the #LynchMob again? pic.twitter.com/DpDfxBbf19 — john cotton (@whynotyou21244) April 23, 2015 As protesters plan to march to City Hall today, the Department of Justice has agreed to launch its own investigation.

