Dr. Ian Smith Dishes On “The Super Shred Cook Book,” 5 Kitchen Must-Haves

New York Times bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to talk about his new The Shred Diet Cookbook and the five things you must have in your kitchen.

Dr. Smith’s new cookbook contains over 190 recipes incorporating all regular food. Smith told Martin, “The key is because it says healthy doesn’t mean it can’t be tasty.”

“The subtitle of the Shed Diet Cookbook is ‘Huge Flavor Half the Calories’ because we do tricks to take away some of the calories, but we keep the flavor,” he said.

So for all of you who are looking for great tasting food to aid you during your quest to drop pounds, Smith’s cookbook contains recipes for his BBQ steak, burgers, chicken breast – and all of the recipes take 30-minutes or less to prepare.

“You don’t have to go to a gourmet store to buy all of these ingredients — people want to be able to cook with regular food,” he added.

Dr. Smith later listed the five staples everyone should have in their kitchen. These five MUST-haves include:

Blender – Start everyday with a smoothie. According to Dr. Smith, you can obtain three servings of fruits and vegetables from a smoothie. Cloves of Garlic – Good for your blood pressure. Garlic can be sautéed, browned and added to various dishes. Extra Virgin Olive Oil – Great to cook with and is part of the Mediterranean Diet. Dr. Smith uses EVOO to sear steak before baking it in the oven to keep moisture in. Fresh Lemon – Contains detox agents that help activate enzymes in the liver to help you cleanse your body. Dr. Smith adds fresh lemon to drinking water to give it a “kick” and it’s great in smoothies. Kale – Can be added to smoothies, prepared as part of a meal, and added to salads.

Watch Roland Martin and Dr. Ian Smith discuss his new book, The Shred Diet Cookbook, the five items you MUST have in your kitchen, and don’t miss the Super Shred Diet challenge results to find out if #TeamRoland or #TeamDrIanSmith dropped the most pounds.

