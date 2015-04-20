Fit!Live!Win!: Your Favorite Snacks Could Contain Dangerous Toxins

[anvplayer video=”4279199″]

Certified Health Coach Rosaline Law joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to take us to “food school” and shared which of our favorite processed and fast foods contain dangerous toxins.

Law explained that many of the foods we feed our children, including hot dogs, bologna, apple sauce, Hawaiian Punch, and even Ramen Noodles contain chemicals that are harmful to our bodies.

In particular, hot dogs and bologna contain nitrates. According to Law, nitrites and nitrates are plastic, “it’s what they put into [food] to preserve the food.” As an alternative, Law offered all natural, uncured chicken hot dogs.

Next on the list of chemicals and toxins that should not be in your food is aspartame. This harmful toxin is found in “all of your diet products,” Law said. Law explained that aspartame is known to give people headaches, dizziness, vomiting and nausea. This chemical can also be found in gum, yogurt and other products that are supposed to contain a lower concentration of sugar or sugar substitutes.

High fructose corn syrup is next on the “food school” list of harmful toxins found in our food. Law told Martin that high fructose corn syrup can be found in Hawaiian Punch, apple sauce, and peanut butter.

Law said high fructose corn syrup is put into food to make it taste good. What makes it bad is that too much consumption of this compound can lead to diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and “can cause damage to your immune system.”

What would seem to be the biggest villain of all the foods mentioned by Law are Ramen Noodles. The survival food of many college students contains Tertiary-butyl hydroquinone (TBHQ). The Certified Heath Coach explained that TBHQ is a byproduct of petroleum.

