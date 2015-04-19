Fans at the Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly concert got some unexpected news Sunday, when the group welcomed Bobby Brown as a special guest. According to TMZ, Brown briefly paused his set to address the condition of his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who has reportedly been in a medically induced coma since January.

“I can say today, Bobbi is awake,” Brown told the crowd. “She’s watching me.”

It’s not entirely clear what Brown meant, as the recent comments run contrary to separate statements from both he and Cissy Houston. Last week, Brown told an L.A. audience, “I’m Giving It To God.”

In late March, Houston addressed the matter with New York radio station, WBLS 107.5.

“And you know, still not a great deal of hope,” Houston said. “We’re praying…I cannot change a thing.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unresponsive in late January in a bathtub in her Georgia home. She was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.

In March, Bobbi Kristina Brown was moved from Emory University Hospital in Georgia to a rehabilitation center at an undisclosed location. NBC News cited an anonymous source stating Brown’s condition has remained the same.

The video featuring Bobby Brown’s most recent statements can be viewed at TMZ.com.

Bobby Brown Tells A Texas Crowd, ‘Bobbi [Kristina] Is Awake’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

