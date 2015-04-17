Jordan Davis’ Dad: Walter Scott’s Kin Should Brace For Trial That Will “Victimize The Victim”

[anvplayer video=”4230284″]

The father of Jordan Davis, the unarmed teen who was gunned down by Michael Dunn in 2012 over loud music, has advice for the family of South Carolina police shooting victim Walter Scott. In a recent interview with NewsOne, Ron Davis explained what will happen when the murder case against Scott’s killer, policeman Michael Slager, goes to trial:

“You’re going to start seeing pictures of [Michael Slager] with his family, and you’re not going to be able to show Walter Scott with his family and things that he did that are positive in the community. All you are going to hear about is anything negative that he did — owed child support or whatever the case may be, and that is what you hear in the narrative now. It’s all to go ahead and victimize the victim, so I want them to be prepared for that.”

SEE ALSO:

Michael Slager, Cop Who Killed Walter Scott, Reportedly Heard Laughing Shortly After Shooting

Michael Dunn Guilty Of First-Degree Murder Of Jordan Davis

Davis is basing his advice on what happened in the prosecution of Michael Dunn in his son’s death. On November 23, 2012, Dunn, 47, shot and killed 17-year-old Jordan Davis, claiming he feared for his life after an argument over loud music outside a Jacksonville, Fl. convenience store. In February 2014, a jury deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge relating to the teen’s death, but a second trial in October 2014 produced a conviction.

However, before Ron Davis and Jordan’s mother Lucia McBath received justice, they had to endure a judicial process that seemed to give more humanity to the accused than the victim. Said Davis:

“There were so many rights that we did not have in the courtroom. We didn’t even have the right to call Jordan Davis a victim. The defense attorney asked the judge to not let us call Jordan a victim because it would impart some type of guilt to Michael Dunn. “We couldn’t show pictures of our son interacting with family members. We couldn’t show Jordan at the beach, we couldn’t show Jordan at a wedding, we couldn’t show Jordan with his nephews. We couldn’t show any of that in the courtroom…. “We see Michael Dunn at the wedding of his son, but this is not a trial for Jordan Davis, so he doesn’t have the rights that Michael Dunn has.”

Davis said he had been in contact with cousins and a niece of Walter Scott, and hoped to talk with the deceased man’s father soon. He and other families of unarmed shooting victims are ready to lend support. “We have a blueprint, we’ll be happy to help,” he said.

Davis also touted Feidin Santana, the man who recorded the fatal encounter between Walter Scott and Michael Slager, as a “modern day hero,” adding:

“He (Feidin Santana) risked his life to take that video of what happened in South Carolina, because many times the police turn around and go after you for taking the video… “People of color in different communities…we say that these are the things that are happening in our communities, that the police are putting bags of cocaine next to the body, people putting guns next to the body and people say, ‘Law enforcement would never do that’ — now we see on videotape [Slager] dropping the Taser right next to the individual.”

Davis spoke to NewsOne while promoting the upcoming release of a documentary about the trial of his son’s killer, 3 1/2 Minutes. After a summer theatrical release, HBO will air the film this fall.

SEE ALSO:

Walter Scott Shooting Witness Reveals Exactly What He Saw

News Outlets May Have To Pay $10,000 To Play Walter Scott Shooting Video

See more of what Ron Davis had to say in the video clip above.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: