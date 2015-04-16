WTH? Thursday: Epic Treadmill Fail Caught On Tape…AND MORE

[anvplayer video=”4230288″]

It’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, and we have compiled a list of the craziest stories trending in the news.

This week, guest host Mo Ivory is joined by comedian Lav Luv and radio hosts Kittie Kaboom and Eddie Kayne.

To kick things off, we have an epic treadmill fail that was caught on tape during a workout session. Once the young man begins performing the “Crip Walk” … BOOM!

Then this happened. John Arthur Benedict, 69, followed and then pulled over a couple of undercover detectives while impersonating an officer. Cops say he tailed and then pulled over a pair of undercover detectives with Florida’s Lee County Sheriff’s Office while impersonating an officer driving in his Crown Victoria with a police emblem on the side. The fake cop called the incident a “senior moment,” but the real cops slapped a pair of cuffs on him anyway.

A 65-year-old German woman has decided to become a mom again. Annegret Raunigk, who is now five months pregnant, decided to give it one more go after her 9-year-old daughter said she would like a sister or brother. According to theguardian.com, after the request, the 65-year-old mother of 13 and grandmother of seven had quadruplets artificially inseminated at a clinic in Ukraine using sperm and eggs from anonymous donors.

Check out all of the insane stories trending in the news in the video clip above.

