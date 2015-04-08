Apparently Jennifer Lopez’s infamous green Versace dress with the plunging neckline was more than just every man’s fantasy in 2000; it also led to the creation of Google Images.

In an interview with Project Syndicate, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt admits that a massive spike in people looking for images of the American Idol judge in the see-through, flowing dress prompted them to create a way to specifically search for images.

He said:

“…People wanted more than just text. This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention. At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no sure-fire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: JLo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

The fashion house also credited Lopez’s stunning appearance on the Grammy carpet with helping to boost their name in popular opinion.

Donatella Versace said in a 2008 interview with the Canadian Press, “It was an unexpected success. The next day Jennifer was all over the place with people talking about her in that dress.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Green Versace Dress Is The Reason Google Images Exists was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: