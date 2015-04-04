Beyonce Christens Jay Z’s Tidal With A Release Of “Die With You”

Despite a press junket, a lengthy commercial, and a social media takeover, there isn’t a general consensus among fans or the tech crowd about Jay Z’s Tidal streaming service. After Jay Z told Billboard Tidal hoped to offer “high-quality videos” and “something that we haven’t seen before,” that content may have arrived in the form of a release from his wife.

Saturday, Beyonce released a video for “Die With You” exclusively via Tidal. The three-and-a-half minute clip features Beyonce singing while playing acoustic piano. The stripped-down performance is a bit of a departure from the literal and figurative pyrotechnics featured on Jay and Beyonce’s On The Run Tour.

Users have already ripped versions of the clip and uploaded them to YouTube, but they are often being removed just as soon as they are posted. You can subscribe to Tidal streaming service for $9.99 per month.

