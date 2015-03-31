You Can Bring Your Favorite Contestant Back To ‘Sunday Best’! Find Out How!

Follow @Elev8Official

Season eight of BET’s NAACP Image Award-winning gospel competition show Sunday Best, returns with a special all-star edition featuring contestants from the last seven seasons picked by the viewers. It not only marks the return of the series’ most memorable contestants, but also its legendary host Kirk Franklin and superstar judges Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams and Kierra Sheard, along with the help of singer and mentor Kim Burrell.

You can help decide the top ten finalists by voting online starting Wednesday, April 1 at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can check out previous performances to help vote their favorite singer into the final competition. Visit here.

Online voting will end on Wednesday, April 15 at 3 p.m. ET, and the top ten finalists will be revealed on-air when Sunday Best All Stars premieres Sunday, July 19 at 8P/7C on BET.

Are you ready to bring your favorite Sunday Best singer back for an all-new season? Be sure to tune in and find out if they’ve made it back to the competition this season on Sunday Best.

Watch what Kirk Frankin told us last season about picking the best:

[anvplayer video=”4244638″]

“The chosen SUNDAY BEST ALL STARS finalists will have a chance to showcase how their artistry and stage presence has grown since competing on the series,” a BET statement obtained by The Christian Post reads. “Contestants will also compete for a cash prize, recording contract with Franklin’s record label, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and a chance at redemption being crowned champion. This season, SUNDAY BEST ALL STARS will crown the new winner in a LIVE finale on Sunday, August 30.”