Tech Talk: Periscope Vs. Meerkat [VIDEO]

Everybody knows that Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, loves tech. If you follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram you will find various comments about different gadgets and devices.

Tuesday on NewsOne Now, Martin and Stephanie Humphrey, Tech-Life Expert and tech writer for EBONY.com conducted a live demo of two live video streaming apps that are making tons of noise in the technology industry—Meerkat and Periscope.

Both of the aforementioned apps allow users to stream live video to their followers and are both easy to use. During the live NewsOne Now Tech Talk demo Martin and Humphrey share their likes and dislikes of the respective apps as well as detail ways in which you may be able to use these groundbreaking apps in your life.

Watch Martin and Humphrey put Meerkat and Periscope head-to-head to see which is the best for live streaming video in the clip above.

