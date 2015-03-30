Fit!Live!Win! Hollywood Trainer Jeanette Jenkins’ Tips To Get In Shape For Summer

[anvplayer video=”4230327″]

Hollywood trainer to the stars Jeanette Jenkins has whipped everyone into shape from Alicia Keys to Kelly Rowland and on Monday, she joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now for this week’s installment of Fit!Live!Win!

Jenkins shared her fitness and workout tips to help motivate and inspire others to live a healthier lifestyle and prepare for that summer body.

Martin, host of NewsOne Now, asked Jenkins how she gets her clients to stay mentally focused on getting healthy, saying “we can ebb and flow real fast.”

Jenkins told Martin the first thing she does to keep her clients on track is to have them schedule workouts for the week. This way, it’s something that is “in your schedule.”

To keep her clients excited, Jenkins mixes up exercise routines “because when you train all the time you want to make sure number one, you don’t get overuse injuries and two, you are doing things that you love to do and that you enjoy.”

Jenkins says she implements cardio kickboxing, yoga, and Pilates to “work different components of fitness and it’s also cross training.”

“You’re going to achieve your goals faster because you are constantly challenging the muscles and challenging the body.”

When you miss a workout, Jenkins said, there are a million different things that you can do verses doing nothing. She said you can spend a short time doing push ups, jumping jacks, squats, and lunges just to keep you moving.

Jenkins also offered her Hollywood Trainer Club as a way to stay on track with your fitness goals. With over 20 years of experience in health, fitness, nutrition, and motivation, Jenkins’ club was created to give you the tools you need to live a healthy lifestyle.

Watch Martin and Jenkins discuss how to stay motivated to achieve your fitness goals with her Hollywood Trainer Club in the video clip above.

For more information about Jenkins’ exercise programs, videos, and the Hollywood Trainer Club, visit www.thehollywoodtrainer.com and www.thehollywoodtrainerclub.com.

