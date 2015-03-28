Fashion Watch on Sorority Fashion

When you are heading to a themed event what do you do? The first thought is to go with the theme.

At the recent Omega Psi Phi Mardi Gras in Pittsburgh the theme was “The Mad Hatter” and the ladies and gents came out in full effect.

We spotted a pair both members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in great looks.

Crystal McCormick wore a white blouse with a pleated peplum and a black skirt. She added a pink and green tie and a green felt hat designed by Janice Burley Wilson.

Dena Wilson sported the classic denim jacket with a black toile skirt and topped off the look with a tan top hat, her clutch bag in pink and green proudly displayed AKA.

