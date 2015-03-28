Black Women March To Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Office To Push Loretta Lynch Confirmation

[anvplayer video=”4230330″]

It has been more than 130 days since Loretta Lynch was nominated by President Barack Obama to become the next United States Attorney General. Sadly, she has yet to be confirmed.

Despite having already being confirmed by the Senate on two occasions, Ms. Lynch still faces resistance from Republicans. Sen. Mitch McConnell has said a vote on Lynch won’t happen until a human trafficking bill is dealt with.

On Thursday, 20 prominent African-American women took to Capitol Hill to protest the slow walking and stalling of the Lynch Attorney General confirmation vote. They gathered outside of Sen. McConnell’s office in Washington D.C. to show support for Ms. Lynch and to hopefully speak with McConnell about why this process is taking so long.

Friday Morning on NewsOne Now, Roland Martin, Kim Keenan president/CEO of Minority Media and Telecommunication Council, Lauren Victoria Burke, Managing Editor of politic365.com, Ray Baker of Ray Baker media, political analyst Goldie Taylor and Melanie Campbell, president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation discussed the protest as well as what civil rights groups should be doing to force a confirmation vote.

Campbell who was a part of Thursday’s protest outside of McConnell’s office told Martin, “When we found out they were going to take a break for Easter and not confirm her after 140 plus days, we knew that we needed to go over and try to talk to a member, to the leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell.” “NewsOne Now” panelist Lauren Victoria Burke told Martin the problem now with the Lynch confirmation is that “she needs the votes and she is at 50 right now. According to Burke the vote to confirm Lynch is going to be “very close” — so close that she believes Vice President Joe Biden will have to be present to possibly push the confirmation vote over the top. Burke said, “Anybody saying take their foot of the gas on this is out of their minds.”

Watch Martin and the NewsOne Now Straight talk panel discuss the protest in support of Loretta Lynch in the video clip above.

