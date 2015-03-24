Rihanna Reveals Inspiration Behind ‘Home’ Character: ‘We Wanted Little Girls To Feel Empowered’ [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4279610″]

More over Elsa, there’s a beautiful brown, curly-haired teenager about to take the world by storm and her name is Gratuity ‘Tip’ Tucci. Voiced by Rihanna, the animated character is a Bajan girl, who finds herself cruising through the 3D sky, on a colorful adventure, with her friend “Oh,” an EOS shaped alien. “Oh,” is a “Boov” from another planet and helps “Tip” find her mother (Jennifer Lopez) while saving the universe and earning the title of captain.

Rihanna lends her island vocals to “Tip,” giving other little girls, who may feel out of place because of their accent or darker skin, the chance to see themselves on the big screen. During the “Home” press conference, in NYC, Rihanna opened up about “Tip” being created with some her qualities.

“I think it was important to both me and Dreamworks for this character to be as realistic as possible,” she said. “We wanted little girls to feel empowered. Little girls of any size, shape, race or color. It didn’t matter, we wanted girls to feel strong and brave, empowered and beautiful…like they can do anything.”

“Home” promotes positive images among little Black girls and we hope it’s as successful as other popular children’s films like “Frozen.” Watch Rihanna explain the inspiration behind “Tip,” above then catch “Home” in theaters on Friday!

