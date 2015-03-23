Fit!Live!Win!: High And Low Impact Intensity Workouts Explained [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230347″]

Fitness expert and nutritionist Kuti Mack joined Roland Martin Monday on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s installment of Fit!Live!Win! to discuss both high and low impact intensity training.

According to Mack, you can perform a high impact intensity workout in as little as four minutes. During the segment, a video of Mack performing a high intensity workout played on one of the studio monitors to demonstrate a routine that can get you closer to achieving your fitness goals.

When performing a high impact intensity workout your goal is to maximize your time and effort. Two of the benefits of this type of training include increasing your metabolism and not needing any exercise equipment to perform the workout (watch the video clip above for a demonstration).

Minutes after performing the exercise routine outside of the “NewsOne Now” studios, Mack told Martin he was still “huffing and puffing” and he could “still feel the after affect and the glow.”

Conversely, Mack explained that when performing a low impact intensity workout, the exerciser works at approximately 65 to 70 percent effort as opposed to the high impact’s 100 percent.

Mack said the low impact intensity workout would be conducted over a three minute span and then a second set of the same exercise at a “total leisurely pace” for another three minutes. Once the second set is complete, return to the exercise at the 65 to 70 percent exertion level for an additional three minutes. Then you can take a break.

Watch Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” fitness expert and nutritionist Kuti Mack and the “NewsOne Now” panel discuss the benefits of high as well as low impact intensity training in the video clip above.

