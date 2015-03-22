‘Mo’Nique Uncensored': How Many Times Do We Have To Keep Getting “Walked In” By Whites? [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230353″]

Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” and Academy Award winner, Mo’Nique discuss the concept of a white person having to “walk a black person in the door” in order for them to be validated, have an opportunity and be taken seriously.

Mo’Nique who has decided to go the indie route, stresses the importance of going independent as a means to fight having to be walked into opportunities.

