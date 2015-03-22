‘Mo’Nique Uncensored': Creating Our Own Opportunities Vs. Chasing Hollywood’s “Dangling Carrot” [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230351″]

Mo’Nique, who won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in the movie Precious, talked with Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” about Hollywood’s “Dangling Carrot” technique and how Black entertainers have been affected by it.

The Oscar winner illustrates her point about the importance of Black entertainers being independent and not relying on “the powers that be” to create opportunities for them in this exclusive bonus clip.

SEE ALSO: Actress Mo’Nique Discusses Rumors About Her Financial Issues: “We Good”

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: