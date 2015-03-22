‘Mo’Nique Uncensored': Challenges Facing Distribution For ‘Blackbird,’ Other Black Films [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230352″]

Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” and Academy Award winner, Mo’Nique chat about the liberal media spectrum and why it was challenging to get distribution for her new independent film, “Blackbird.”

Mo’Nique who recently made headlines when she told The Hollywood Reporter she was being “blackballed” by Hollywood after winning an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for the film Precious also talks about the importance of income equality in Hollywood.

SEE ALSO: ‘Mo’Nique Uncensored’: Academy Award Winning Actress Addresses Lee Daniels And Being ‘Blackballed’ By Hollywood [VIDEO]

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: