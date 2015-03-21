Michel’le Reveals Gruesome & Horrifying Details About Her Past Relationships With Dr. Dre & Suge Knight

Michel’le didn’t hold a thing back when she discussed her past relationships with both Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. Michel’le appeared on The Breakfast Club yesterday, where the topic of her famous exes came up. Michel’le, who’s currently appearing on R&B Divas: LA, discussed her tumultuous romance with Dr. Dre where she revealed throughout the six years they dated, she was abused by the rapper/producer/entrepreneur. Michel’le first disclosed the abuse allegations on the hit TV One reality show’s reunion in 2013 but never delved any further. Now, the “No More Lies” songbird spoke candidly about their love affair and confessed infidelity played a part on the relationship’s demise.

MUST READ: Michel’le Reveals Dr. Dre Broke Her Nose & Gave Her 3 Black Eyes: ‘R&B Divas:LA’ Reunion [RECAP]

Michel’le stated:

Waiting him out girl after girl, fighting. I’m 27. I finally put my fist down and said, ‘I just can’t do it.’ That was one thing, but it was a lot. You get tired.

When asked if she and Dre were involved in fist fights, Michel’le didn’t flinch when she admitted she was a victim of domestic abuse by his hands and remarked:

I had five black eyes, I have a cracked rib, I have scars that are just amazing. It was normal. Everybody that knew, it was the norm. No [I never called the police]. He used his fist, closed fist. He hasn’t apologized till this day and it wouldn’t do any good because it’s the past. We’re past that. But I do remember when he first hit me. When he first gave me my very first black eye, we laid in the bed and cried. He was crying and I was crying ’cause I was in shock [and] hurt and in pain. I don’t know why he was crying, but he said, ‘I’m really sorry.’ I think that’s the only time he ever said he was sorry. And he said ‘I’ll never hit you in that eye again, okay?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ And we fell asleep.

Unreal. This isn’t the first time Dre’s been accused of violence against women, with his most famous being with rapper and television personality Dee Barnes. In 1992, Dre plead no contest and was and was sentenced to 24 months of probation, 240 hours of community service and fined $2500, for assault against Barnes. The previous year, Dre attacked Barnes at a record release party over an interview she conducted with former N.W.A. member Ice Cube, who dished the reason behind his departure of the group. When Dre saw Barnes at the party, he grabbed her by her hair and slammed her face against a wall and tried to throw her down the stairways. Barnes sued Dre and the two settled out of court.

Later in the interview, Michel’le also opened up about her eight year marriage to Dre’s former business partner Knight, who also abused her. While Michel’le stated Knight he was supportive and “good” to her, she did reveal he hit her one time. Michel’le claimed:

One of the craziest things he ever did was when he tried to hit me. He only tried one time. And he was so strong that he open hand slapped me and threw my whole jaw. I had to go to the emergency. He back hand slapped me and it wouldn’t go back. So I had to finally call him and say, ‘You’re gonna have to come take me to the emergency.’ It was either that or the police was gonna have to take me. So he got there quick and was on time. Even when I got to the hospital and they asked what happened, I said I got hit by a football at two o’clock in the morning! But [the doctor] knew it wasn’t true.

Watch the interview below.

RELATED STORIES

Dr. Dre Denies Wanting “Peace Summit” With Suge Knight

PM BUZZ: Suge Knight Charged With Murder; Nicki Minaj Rocks Meek Mills’ Chain; Keyshia Cole’s New Reality Show & More

12 Celebs Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

Michel’le Reveals Gruesome & Horrifying Details About Her Past Relationships With Dr. Dre & Suge Knight was originally published on hellobeautiful.com