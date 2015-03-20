Here’s Suge Knight Collapsing In Court After A Judge Set His Bail At $25 Million

Marion “Suge” Knight was reportedly taken to a jail hospital shortly after he collapsed in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Friday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Just moments before Knight collapses, hitting his head, a judge set his bail at $25 million.

Knight is accused of running over Terry Carter, 55, and Cle “Bone” Sloan, 51, with his SUV. The former Death Row Records CEO was charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of a hit-and-run in January.

From the LA Times:

“Just, bam,” lawyer Matthew Fletcher said. “He’s unconscious right now.” Deputy Dist. Atty. Cynthia J. Barnes said she believed Knight “did it in front of the cameras.” During the hearing to discuss the former rapper’s bail on murder and other charges, Knight’s left shoulder was twitching and he appeared to tense up. In court, Fletcher argued for a lower bail amount, saying Knight was not a flight risk because he was recognizable. “If his name wasn’t Suge Knight, they wouldn’t have filed this case,” he said.

But Barnes, citing Knight’s numerous run-ins with the law and “more than two dozen police reports and an affidavit that implicate Knight in robberies, extortion, money laundering, assaults, witness intimidation and battery,” didn’t believe the steep $25 million price tag was enough. Knight’s bail was initially set at $2 million. It was revoked on Feb. 2 after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials argued the music mogul was a flight risk, the LA Times reports.

Fletcher maintains that the bail set is excessively high. Knight’s condition is not immediately known at this time.

