Actress Mo’Nique Discusses Rumors About Her Financial Issues: “We Good”

On Sunday, March 22 at 10PM EST, TV One’s “NewsOne Now” will air a primetime special featuring the Academy Award-winning actress and comedienne Mo’Nique.

Mo’Nique recently captured headlines when she told The Hollywood Reporter she was being “blackballed” by Hollywood after winning an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for the film Precious.

In this sneak peek of the upcoming “NewsOne Now” special, Mo’Nique addresses alleged money woes. In recent months, critics have come forth to suggest the only reason the Oscar-winning actress said she’s been ‘blackballed” by Hollywood is because she’s broke.

Mo’Nique told Martin she “hasn’t asked anyone to give her anything.”

“Mo’Nique is saying we’re willing to earn ours. We have pizza night at the Hicks residence every Friday night. That hasn’t stopped yet. So we good.”

She then added, “What Mo’Nique is saying is, at what point do we take a stand?”

