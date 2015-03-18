Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Waiting In Line At Starbucks To Talk Race?

[anvplayer video=”4230363″]

Comedians “Capone” Lee, Ray Diva, and Akintunde joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s installment of Wildin’ Out Wednesday.

Martin and the panel joked about what it would actually be like to stand in line waiting for a barista and a customer to complete what would most likely be an awkward discussion on race for Starbucks’ new “Race Together” initiative.

Watch this hilarious segment of “NewsOne Now’s” Wildin’ Out Wednesday in the video clip above and don’t miss the Straight Talk panel’s more serious conversation on Starbucks’ move to initiate a dialogue on race in the audio clip below.

