4 Things Jussie Smollett Revealed About The ‘Empire’ Finale


Roz Edward
Jussie Smollett

The two-hour season finale of Empire is airing on Wednesday, and we’re waiting to see how everything with the Lyons family pans out. Jussie Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyons, sat down with The Steve Harvey Morning Show and spilled some secrets from the show’s finale. Here’s what he shared.

The first hour of the finale will be directed by Mario Van Peebles.

Mario Van Peebles

The second will be directed by Debbie Allen.

 

The National YoungArts Foundation Gala

Jussie will duet with Patti LaBelle.

 

'America's Got Talent' Season Finale

Lucious and Jamal might finally get along.

 

FOX's 'Empire' - Season One

Listen to Smollett’s entire interview below.

