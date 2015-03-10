NewsOne Now Exclusive: Marissa Alexander Details Her Fight For Freedom [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230384″]

One gunshot got Marissa Alexander sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison even though she said she was defending herself from estranged abusive husband.

Even though the state of Florida recognized the Stand Your Ground Law for George Zimmerman who shot and killed Trayvon Martin, the same law did not protect Alexander from being prosecuted, charged and sentenced in what was a travesty of justice.

Four and a half years after she was convicted and sent off to jail, her conviction was overturned and then sentenced to three years for assault and is now under house arrest for the remainder of her sentence.

On Tuesday, Alexander spoke with “NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin via Skype about her harrowing trial, Marissa’s Law, Stand Your Ground Law and her desire to fight for criminal justice reform.

While she was incarcerated, Alexander became a “legal eye” in terms of working on her own case.

“Nobody is going to fight for your life like you are going to fight for your own,” said Alexander.

“I absolutely had to be involved in reviewing my own documentation and any instructions that my attorney gave me and anything that I can find out and read and absorb, that’s what I was doing.”

During her legal proceedings the State of Florida changed the law to state if a warning shot was fired, the state would invoke stand your ground verses leaving it up to a judge. Many call this change in the law, “Marissa’s Law.”

Alexander responded to hearing about the law named after her by laughing and saying “I did’t know it was that. I thought is was just a warning shot law.”

Soon afterwards, she said “Marissa’s Law” would not have helped her during her case, but it may be able to help someone else.

