Jury rules Pharrell, Robin Thicke owe $7.3M to Marvin Gaye estate

[ione_image_credit width=”660″ caption=”1″ align=”alignnone” text=”Getty”][/ione_image_credit]

A Los Angeles jury “hates these blurred lines” too. It decided that Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke owe the estate of singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye $7.3 million in damages for portions of their 2013 mega-hit “Blurred Lines” that were too similar to Gaye’s 1977 song “Got To Give It Up.”

Reports CBS News:

Gaye’s daughter Nona Gaye wept as the verdict was being read and was hugged by her attorney, Richard Busch. An attorney for Thicke and Williams has said a decision in favor of Gaye’s heirs could have a chilling effect on musicians who try to emulate an era or another artist’s sound…. Thicke told jurors he didn’t write “Blurred Lines,” which Williams testified he crafted in about an hour in mid-2012.

In addition to Nona, Gaye’s children Frankie and Marvin Gaye III were present when the verdict was read, reports the news outlet.

As previously reported by NewsOne, the legal drama started when Williams, Thicke and Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Jr. preemptively sued Gaye’s family and Bridgeport Music, which owns some of Funkadelic‘s catalogue, in response to threats by the Gaye estate over “Blurred Lines.” Bridgeport was later dropped from the suit.

However, Williams and Thicke have got to…wait for it… give it up.

[anvplayer video=”4230382″]

RELATED STORY: Robin Thicke, T.I., And Pharrell Sue Marvin Gaye Estate Over ‘Blurred Lines’ Song

Also On Atlanta Daily World: