New Report Exposes The Lack Of Diversity In “Liberal” Hollywood [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230393″]

A new report released by the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies at UCLA reveals that Hollywood is dominated by White men.

The Hollywood Diversity Report found that 94 percent of Hollywood film studio heads were white and 100% male. 96 percent of TV network heads are 96 percent white and 71 percent male.

Minorities only made up 11.8 percent of minority filmmakers, 17.8 percent of film directors and only 5.9 percent of scripted show creators.

Dr. Darnell Hunt, Director of the Ralph J. Bunch Center for African American Studies joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss these shameful diversity statistics in supposedly “liberal” Hollywood.

Dr. Hunt told Martin, “When we see that minority and women writers get in they tend to hit the glass ceiling pretty early in their careers and they don’t get to the point where they can actually create show and become showrunners.”

“Shonda Rhimes is the prominent exception to the rule but, for the most part it’s been very tough for women and minorities in writing,” said Hunt.

“Hollywood relies upon the idea that what they do is a craft, it’s art, you can’t regulate it, you can’t legislate it. If you interfere with the creative process somehow, you’re not going to produce a great product and of course White men, because they traditionally dominate the industry are the ones who win the Academy Awards, they win the Emmys and they have a corner on what counts as quality, as art and so it makes it very hard — it becomes a vicious cycle for women and minorities to kind of break in to show that they are viable, they’re seasoned and they can be trusted with $100 million budgets.”

Watch Roland Martin Dr. Darnell Hunt Director of the Ralph J. Bunch Center for African American Studies at UCLA, Jamilah Lemieux, Senior Digital Editor for Ebony Magazine and Dr. Jason Johnson discuss the Bunche Centers 2015 Hollywood Diversity Report in the video clip above.

Download the 2015 Hollywood Diversity Report: Flipping The Script for a full break down of diversity in Tinseltown.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: