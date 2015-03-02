All Categories
Bun B & Dr. Pinn Break Down ‘Hip-Hop & Religion’ Course At Rice University [EXCLUSIVE]


Roz Edward
Bun B

It was recently announced that Bun B and Dr. Anthony Pinn would be offering their ‘Hip-Hop & Religion’ course online for free, beginning March 24. The Rice University class will be led by two very knowledgeable and intelligent minds, which will provide a unique perspective on all things ‘Hip-Hop & Religion’.

The two instructors stopped by The Urban Daily to speak about the course and how the two of them connected to co-teach.

